Anubrata’s understanding of politics superior: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh in swipe at party colleague on Birbhum carnage remarks

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday took a jibe at party colleague Anubrata Mondal for his remarks over the probe into the Birbhum killings, saying he is a “big leader” whose political understanding is superior.

Mondal, the Birbhum district president, had said the police case should be prepared like it was done during the Nanoor massacre in 2001, when 11 landless labourers aligned to the TMC were burnt to death, so that the culprits are brought to book.

“Anubrata Mondal is a very big leader. His understanding (of politics) is more (than mine). I don’t wish to make a comment on his remarks,” Ghosh said.

Mondal, however, declined to comment on what Ghosh said. Mondal’s remarks on the Birbhum killings have drawn widespread criticism, with opposition parties wondering how a party leader can talk about police investigation into a criminal case.

Sources in the ruling Trinamool Congress said his comments have caused embarrassment for the party.

“Mondal is an excellent organiser. But, his statement has done more harm than good,” a senior TMC leader said.

Opposition BJP mocked the TMC for creating a “larger than life” image of Mondal in the district.

“It is due to the support of the TMC leadership and state administration that a larger than life image of Anubrata Mondal has been created over the years,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Unknown assailants had thrown petrol bombs and set ablaze some 10 houses in Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday, killing eight people including women and children.

