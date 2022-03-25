Left Menu

Several leaders from Himachal Pradesh join AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several local leaders from Himachal Pradesh, including those from the Congress, joined the AAP in presence of it's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Friday, the party said.

Welcoming them, Kejriwal said people of Himachal Pradesh, after seeing the work of his government in Delhi, want ''an honest and corruption-free government in their state as well''.

He said people across the country are fed up with the ''old and corrupt politics'' of other parties.

''People are now looking for an alternative, a new party which can give a better future to this country,'' he said in a statement.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a ''corruption-free party with honest people.'' Kejriwal said his government in Delhi is working with ''full sincerity'' for the last seven years, and ''major overhauls have started taking place in Punjab since his party's government was formed there under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

''The people of Himachal Pradesh also have high expectations from us and we will live up to their expectations,'' he said.

President of Gramin Kamgar and MNREGA workers' organisation Sant Ram, Zila Parishad member from Sarkaghat assembly constituency Munish Sharma, and Congress party's Zila Parishad member and former panchayat head Nirmal Pandey are among the 37 leaders who joined the AAP.

Election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other party leaders were present on the occassion, the party said.

The AAP had recently announced that it will contest all seats in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls to be held later this year.

