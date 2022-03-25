Jharkhand MLA Hembrom accuses CM Soren of not fulfilling promises

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Lobin Hembrom on Friday broke down in the Jharkhand Assembly, accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of not fulfilling certain promises. During his address in the assembly, Hembrom said that Jharkhand is suffering today and what CM Soren will do in the future does not matter, but he needs to fulfil the promises he made earlier.

Further, MLA Hembrom also said that the Chief Minister never gives him time to speak. Speaking to a media person here, he cited an example of the Jharkhand Budget session claiming that the Chief Minister did not give him chance to speak.

"They never give me the time to speak, I have only spoken once, during the main budget. It's painful. I expected that the CM will give me a chance, but he didn't... people are protesting daily in Jharkhand, I have to speak for them," said Hembrom. (ANI)

