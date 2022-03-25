Left Menu

Jharkhand MLA Hembrom accuses CM Soren of not fulfilling promises

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Lobin Hembrom on Friday broke down in the Jharkhand Assembly, accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of not fulfilling certain promises.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:34 IST
Jharkhand MLA Hembrom accuses CM Soren of not fulfilling promises
JMM MLA, Lobin Hembrom (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Lobin Hembrom on Friday broke down in the Jharkhand Assembly, accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of not fulfilling certain promises. During his address in the assembly, Hembrom said that Jharkhand is suffering today and what CM Soren will do in the future does not matter, but he needs to fulfil the promises he made earlier.

Further, MLA Hembrom also said that the Chief Minister never gives him time to speak. Speaking to a media person here, he cited an example of the Jharkhand Budget session claiming that the Chief Minister did not give him chance to speak.

"They never give me the time to speak, I have only spoken once, during the main budget. It's painful. I expected that the CM will give me a chance, but he didn't... people are protesting daily in Jharkhand, I have to speak for them," said Hembrom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022