Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday came down heavily on "those caught asking for bribes" and said that he has directed the authorities for "immediate investigation" into the complaint that he received on the anti-corruption action helpline that the government has set up for people.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:36 IST
Punjab CM directs authorities for action upon receiving complaint on govt's anti-corruption helpline
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday came down heavily on "those caught asking for bribes" and said that he has directed the authorities for "immediate investigation" into the complaint that he received on the anti-corruption action helpline that the government has set up for people. "I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now," Mann tweeted.

The Punjab government on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200.

After Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as chief minister on March 16, he had announced that the government will launch a helpline to curb corruption in the state. He said that WhatsApp number will be his personal number and people can send videos or audios and lodge complaints as he will personally look into every corruption case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

