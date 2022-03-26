Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath holds introductory meeting with new ministers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:45 IST
UP CM Adityanath holds introductory meeting with new ministers
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday held an introductory meeting with his new ministers at Lok Bhavan here.

A senior government official said that Adityanath is likely to meet his cabinet members on Saturday.

''In this introductory meeting, the chief minister thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in nationalism, safety, good governance and development,'' the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

He also said that serving the people is the most pious work, and discharging duties with commitment and loyalty provides satisfaction.

Observing that honesty and transparency are extremely important in public life, the chief minister said the focus should be on performance-based work.

The ministers should also keep a special watch on their private staff. They should visit their districts as in-charge ministers, do physical verification of development work and also take feedback from the people, Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that a special programme be organised for the ministers at IIM-Lucknow to give speed to the developmental works, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global
4
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022