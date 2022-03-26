Italy hopes Russia will accept peace before total destruction of Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday said he hoped Russia will accept to sit at a peace table before the total destruction of Ukraine.

"The best way to show that you want peace is to cease hostilities and sit at the table. If you don't do this it means that you are hoping to gain ground. At some point a peace table will surely come, but let's hope it comes before the total destruction of Ukraine," he told a news conference in Brussels.

Draghi said he is planning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

