Left Menu

Italy hopes Russia will accept peace before total destruction of Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday said he hoped Russia will accept to sit at a peace table before the total destruction of Ukraine. "The best way to show that you want peace is to cease hostilities and sit at the table.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:55 IST
Italy hopes Russia will accept peace before total destruction of Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday said he hoped Russia will accept to sit at a peace table before the total destruction of Ukraine.

"The best way to show that you want peace is to cease hostilities and sit at the table. If you don't do this it means that you are hoping to gain ground. At some point a peace table will surely come, but let's hope it comes before the total destruction of Ukraine," he told a news conference in Brussels.

Draghi said he is planning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global
4
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022