French President Macron: hoping to have more talks with Putin in coming hours
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was hoping to have more talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the coming hours" regarding the situation in Ukraine and any plans to help people leave Mariupol.
- Country:
- Belgium
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was hoping to have more talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the coming hours" regarding the situation in Ukraine and any plans to help people leave Mariupol. The southeastern port of Mariupol, a city of 400,000 before the war, has been among the worst hit by the Russian bombardment. Tens of thousands of people are still believed to be trapped with little access to food, power or heat, while the city around them has been reduced to ruins.
Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive to recapture towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukrainian
- Moscow
- French
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- Kyiv
ALSO READ
Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi
US reverses course, allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum
Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber; Investigation of rape accusation against French actor Depardieu goes on, court rules and more
Authorities: Bombs hit near airports in west Ukrainian cities Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia's main push, reports AP.
Russian rouble steady in early Moscow trade