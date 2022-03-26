Brazil police probe Education Ministry graft allegations, source says

Brazil's Federal Police have opened an investigation into allegations of corruption in the Education Ministry, a police source told Reuters on Friday, potentially adding to pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October elections.

The probe comes after local media reported that two pastors had allegedly secured preferential treatment for funding requests from their municipalities in return for bribes. Later on Friday, the Federal Police launched another probe of the role of Education Minister Milton Ribeiro in this case, according to reports from local media.

The Federal Police did not confirm the opening of the investigations. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published this week audio extracts of Ribeiro's appearing to affirm that funding applications from the pastors would be given priority. He was quoted as saying the funding decisions aligned with the wishes of Bolsonaro.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the recording. Ribeiro denied any wrongdoing and said that he had invited investigation into the matter following an anonymous tip he received.

The presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Federal Police declined to comment. The source, who requested anonymity because the probe had not been formally announced, said the investigation was not targeting Ribeiro.

The scandal comes as Bolsonaro lags in polls ahead of this year's presidential election, trailing former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 on a law and order platform, vowing to wipe corruption out of Brazilian politics, but his term has been dogged by graft allegations against his family members and allies.

