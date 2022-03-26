Left Menu

Portal that brings stories from people related to PM Modi launched

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:28 IST
Portal that brings stories from people related to PM Modi launched
  • Country:
  • India

A portal, modistory.in, has been launched to bring together ''inspiring'' stories related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from those who have interacted with him during his life journey over the decades.

''Announcing the launch of MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Narendra Modi's life, as narrated by his co-travellers.

Inaugurated by Smt. Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi,'' the portal tweeted from its Twitter handle.

The website shares stories, experiences and anecdotes from the likes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia from Punjab, a state Modi handled in the early days of his political journey as a party office-bearer, Rasbihari Maniyar, his school principal at Vadnagar in Gujarat, and Sharda Prajapati, in whose house the future prime minister often stayed in the 1990s during his tours.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and ace shuttler Pullela Gopichand are also among those who have shared their experiences with the prime minister. Kalia recalls Modi's astute understanding of election campaigning and his advice that they should carry toffees for children during electioneering, while Maniyar notes the prime minister's deep feelings for the country's armed forces and how, as a young student, he came to him with a sainik school application form.

Some have shared their early experiences of Modi's motivation to work for the country as he travelled around to work for the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022