Portal that brings stories from people related to PM Modi launched

A portal, modistory.in, has been launched to bring together ''inspiring'' stories related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from those who have interacted with him during his life journey over the decades.

''Announcing the launch of MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Narendra Modi's life, as narrated by his co-travellers.

Inaugurated by Smt. Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi,'' the portal tweeted from its Twitter handle.

The website shares stories, experiences and anecdotes from the likes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia from Punjab, a state Modi handled in the early days of his political journey as a party office-bearer, Rasbihari Maniyar, his school principal at Vadnagar in Gujarat, and Sharda Prajapati, in whose house the future prime minister often stayed in the 1990s during his tours.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and ace shuttler Pullela Gopichand are also among those who have shared their experiences with the prime minister. Kalia recalls Modi's astute understanding of election campaigning and his advice that they should carry toffees for children during electioneering, while Maniyar notes the prime minister's deep feelings for the country's armed forces and how, as a young student, he came to him with a sainik school application form.

Some have shared their early experiences of Modi's motivation to work for the country as he travelled around to work for the party.

