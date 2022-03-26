Left Menu

More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in last 7 years in Delhi: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:17 IST
More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in last 7 years in Delhi: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last seven years in Delhi, and 51,307 of them got government jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in his Budget speech in the Assembly on Saturday.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government and is a ''Rojgaar Budget'', Sisodia said.

''I have brought an agenda for job creation and to give respite to people from impact of COVID-19,'' he said.

The private sector in Delhi generated more than 10 lakh jobs since COVID-19 broke out, Sisodia said in the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

