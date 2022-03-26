Left Menu

'Modi Story' brings together Prime Minister's 'untold' stories on one platform

In a unique volunteer-driven initiative, the netizens have opened a new website presenting the inspiring life stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the lens of those who have caught a glimpse into his life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:03 IST
A glimpse of the new website 'Modi Story' (Photo credit: modistory.in). Image Credit: ANI
In a unique volunteer-driven initiative, the netizens have opened a new website presenting the inspiring life stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the lens of those who have caught a glimpse into his life. The new website titled 'Modi Story' compiles first-hand anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed the Prime Minister's life. It also calls for the submission of write-ups, audio or visual stories of any such experience or anecdote along with photos with PM Modi, letters or personal memorabilia associated with him.

Sharing the Twitter handle of the new website (modistory.in) titled, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said, "Stories of grit & grace ... memories of the magic of personal meetings, talks that reflect an amiable persona, a decisive political personality...stories till now untold, unheard." "Check out this unique initiative by a volunteer group! Interesting stories and anecdotes of PM Narendra Modi Jis journey and work in public life," Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted sharing the website.

Dr Anil Raval, who hails from Gujarat, shared a heart-wrenching anecdote narrated by the Prime Minister to him in 1980s when he had travelled with him. Dr Raval had asked the Prime Minister, "What got you committed to the upliftment of the last man standing?" to which, PM Modi recalled an incident when he had gone to a house of a 'swayamsevak' and had lunch there. Quoting PM Modi, Dr Raval said, "I had once gone to a swayamsevak's house. It was a jhuggi. In the jhuggi, lived his wife, kid and the swayamsevak himself. In a thali, they served me half a bhajra roti and a small bowl of milk. The kid, who was sitting in his mother's lap was looking intently at the bowl of milk. I understood that the milk was meant for him. I ate half the roti with water and left the milk."

Narrating further, he said, "The mother then gave then gave the milk to the kid and he drank it in a single breath. I had tears in my eyes. That is when I decided to live my life for the upliftment of the last man standing." Another anecdote, unheard of before, was shared by another Gujarat resident Rohit Agrawal who said that PM Modi, during the emergency, had disguised himself as a 'Sardarji' (Sikh) and how he narrowly escaped being apprehended by policemen.

"Once while stepping out dressed as a Sardar, a policeman approached him and asked 'Where does Narendra Modi live?' to which he replied 'I do not know. You may go inside and enquire. Narendra Modi then left on a scooter with my brother," Agrawal said. "Not just the policeman, even we were often deceived by his appearance," he added.

The website has several other stories shared by the people who crossed paths with the Prime Minister at some point in his life. (ANI)

