BJD leads in 76 of 108 Odisha civic bodies

Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.The results will decide the fate of 6,411 candidates contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson and 5,842 nominees for councillor and corporator posts.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:14 IST
The ruling BJD was leading in three municipal corporations and 73 other urban local bodies in Odisha as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, according to State Election Commission. BJD candidates were leading in 73 civic bodies for the post of chairperson, followed by the BJP in 16 and the Congress in seven, while others, including Independent candidates, were ahead in nine ULBs.

The ruling party's mayor candidates in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur were also leading over their nearest rivals. Counting of votes polled in Dhamnagar Notified Area Council in Bhadrak district will be held later, an SEC official said. Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

The results will decide the fate of 6,411 candidates contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson and 5,842 nominees for councillor and corporator posts.

