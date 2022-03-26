Left Menu

Maltese vote in general election with some firsts for nation

The mechanism kicks in if either gender obtains less than 40 representation.Finally, the vote marks the first use of electronic vote-counting in a Maltese general election, a method that was used in the 2019 EU Parliament elections.The Electoral Commission on Friday said that of the 354,896 registered voters, 14,473 had left their voting documents unclaimed.There are two major political parties in Malta, the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party.

PTI | Valletta | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:08 IST
Maltese vote in general election with some firsts for nation
  • Country:
  • Malta

Voters in Malta headed to the polls Saturday to elect a new Parliament and decide which party will be in government for the coming five years on the Mediterranean island nation.

Voting began at 7 a.m. (0600GMT) and ends at 10 p.m., with results expected Sunday.

The election will see a few firsts for Malta. While youths aged 16 and 17 have voted in local contests and were allowed to cast ballots in the 2019 European Parliament elections, this will be the first time they can vote in a general election.

It could also be the first time the country will use a gender-balance mechanism to ensure more equal representation of men and women in Parliament. The mechanism kicks in if either gender obtains less than 40% representation.

Finally, the vote marks the first use of electronic vote-counting in a Maltese general election, a method that was used in the 2019 EU Parliament elections.

The Electoral Commission on Friday said that of the 354,896 registered voters, 14,473 had left their voting documents unclaimed.

There are two major political parties in Malta, the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party. The Labour Party has been in power since 2013. A number of much smaller political parties are also on the ballot.

The election campaign was fairly quiet compared with past elections, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which grabbed headlines, and overall political fatigue.

Unofficial results are expected Sunday morning, with final results expected late Sunday or early Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022