Ukraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:47 IST
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that he and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had held a joint meeting with their U.S. counterparts for the first time.
"We discuss current issues & cooperation in political and defense directions between Ukraine and the United States," Reznikov said on Twitter, posting a photograph of the meeting in Warsaw with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
