Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav miffed with Akhilesh for no invitation for MLA meet, SP says allies' meeting later

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who contested and won the recent Uttar Pradesh elections on Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket is miffed with the party for not having been invited by his nephew and the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a meeting of all the SP legislators.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:51 IST
Shivpal Yadav miffed with Akhilesh for no invitation for MLA meet, SP says allies' meeting later
Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who contested and won the recent Uttar Pradesh elections on Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket is miffed with the party for not having been invited by his nephew and the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a meeting of all the SP legislators. "I was not invited to the party meeting. I waited for two days and cancelled all my programs for this meeting but I wasn't invited. I am an MLA from Samajwadi Party but still not invited," Shivpal told ANI.

Shivpal Singh Yadav severed ties with Samajwadi Party in 2017 but contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Jaswantnagar as SP's candidate. The Samajwadi Party maintains that Akhilesh has called a separate meeting with the leaders, national presidents and legislators of all its allies on March 28.

"Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, national presidents and MLAs of our ally parties on March 28. They will come that day," said Naresh Uttam Patel, the SP's state president. The development may widen the rift between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal didn't contest the elections from Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), which he had floated after breaking away from Samajwadi Party.

A meeting of all the newly-elected SP legislators was chaired by the party chief Akhilesh Yadav at their headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday and was elected as the leader of the SP legislative party. "Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party. The process of electing the Leader of Opposition will be done in Assembly, the party will write and send and it will be done there," said Patel.

Earlier this month, Shivpal had held the SP responsible for its defeat in the assembly elections. "The atmosphere was conducive for the party to win the elections but there were organisational shortcomings," he had said after poll results came out on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022