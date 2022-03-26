Left Menu

'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years', Kejriwal asks BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for doing politics over Kashmiri Pandits exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.He also again suggested that the film, The Kashmir Files, should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs Kejriwal asked the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:55 IST
'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years', Kejriwal asks BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for ''doing politics'' over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.

He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

''Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs?” Kejriwal asked the BJP. “BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits,'' he said during the post budget press conference.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when during an assembly session he criticised the move of making the film tax-free, and suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022