First govt-run veterinary college in Delhi soon: Sisodia

Delhi will soon have its first government-run veterinary college for the treatment of all types of animals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.He made the announcement during his budget speech in the Assembly.Veterinary science is a great need of this era as it not only protects the health of cattle and domestic animals, but also protects human health by screening and controlling zoonotic diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:59 IST
Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi will soon have its first government-run veterinary college for the treatment of all types of animals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

He made the announcement during his budget speech in the Assembly.

''Veterinary science is a great need of this era as it not only protects the health of cattle and domestic animals, but also protects human health by screening and controlling zoonotic diseases. Delhi has a large number of pets that require healthcare. To meet this need, I propose a new scheme in the budget for the establishment of the city's first government veterinary college for better treatment of all types of animals,'' he said.

Sisodia presented the ''Rozgar Budget'' in the Assembly on Saturday with an outlay of Rs 75,800 crore for the financial year 2022-23, focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting night economy, retail and wholesale markets in the national capital.

The budget size for the next financial year is 9.86 per cent higher than that of the previous year -- Rs 69,000 crore -- the deputy chief minister said, adding that Delhi's economy is gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

