Delhi's 'bold, innovative' Budget 2022-23 will solve unemployment, inflation problems, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called the Budget 2022-23 presented in the UT Assembly by Finance Minister Manish Sisodia "bold and innovative" and said that it brings a solution to the problem of unemployment and inflation for the people of the city as the government looks to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "This budget brings a solution to the problems of unemployment and inflation for the people of Delhi. In the last seven years, the Delhi government has generated employment for nearly 12 lakh people out of which 1.78 lakh employment was created in the government sector while nearly 10 lakh employment was given the private sector. Today's budget aims to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years."

"This is not a poll promise, but a major announcement in this 'bold and innovative' budget. This is the need of the hour," Kejriwal added. Laying down the blueprint of the source of employment that the Delhi government has devised, the Chief Minister said that the government will organise shopping and wholesale shopping festivals to attract more tourists into the city from across the country and the world.

"There are a total of 1.68 crore people in Delhi who are fit to take up jobs, out of which only one-third of them have jobs today. We intend to increase the 33 per cent figure to 45 per cent mark. Five markets of the city have been identified which will be revamped. We expect an increase of business after this process. Delhi shopping festival would be organised to attract the tourists from all across the country and the world," he said. "Delhi would be made the wholesale market once again and a separate Delhi wholesale shopping festival would be organised. We are coming up with Delhi Bazar Portal to bring all the markets in the city on one platform. The new startup policy brings new opportunities," Kejriwal added.

The proposed Budget Estimate for the year 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore, 9.86 per cent higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 69,000 crore for the year 2021-22 and 13.13 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates. "Today we are presenting 'Rozgaar Budget' which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through 'Rozgaar budget' we aim to generate 5 lakh more jobs in the next five years. I will implement plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress," said Sisodia while presenting the Budget in the Assembly. (ANI)

