Left Menu

Cong takes out march seeking Guwahati civic poll postponement

Led by the partys state unit president Bhupen Borah, Congress activists condemned the irrational decision to hold GMC elections amid the Bihu festival before handing over a memorandum to the police in this matter for submission to the state election commission.Leader of opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia and Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar were among those who took part in the rally.Rongali Bihu reflects the cultural identity of every Assamese.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:15 IST
Cong takes out march seeking Guwahati civic poll postponement
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Saturday took out a march to the election office here, demanding that the date of Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls, scheduled to be held on April 19, be postponed as it coincided with Rongali Bihu, the most important festival in the state.

The march that commenced from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was stopped at a distance from the office of the State Election Commission, which lay shut as officials were on weekend leave. Led by the party’s state unit president Bhupen Borah, Congress activists condemned the “irrational decision” to hold GMC elections amid the Bihu festival before handing over a memorandum to the police in this matter for submission to the state election commission.

Leader of opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia and Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar were among those who took part in the rally.

''Rongali Bihu reflects the cultural identity of every Assamese. For the last two years, people were not able to celebrate the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is, therefore, very insensitive on the part of the authorities to hold elections during the festival,'' Borah added.

Celebrations for Rongali Bihu will begin in the state from April 14.

The ruling BJP in the state has also submitted a memorandum to the commission with the similar demand.

Notification for elections to the 60 wards of GMC was issued on Wednesday.

The last date for filing of nominations is March 30.

As many as 796,829 voters -- 396,891 male, 39,9911 females and 27 of the third gender -- will exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022