Congress leaders from Haryana meet Rahul Gandhi to boost party, next meeting soon

Congress leaders from Haryana met party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday to discuss party's future course of action amid party's decline across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:45 IST
Congress leaders from Haryana met party leader Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders from Haryana met party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday to discuss party's future course of action amid party's decline across the country. The meeting was held for almost three hours and in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi instructed the visiting leaders from the state to work cohesively.

Congress Haryana in-charge, Vivek Bansal, while addressing the media said, "Rahul Gandhi took suggestions from all the leaders. We discussed the present political situation. We will together make the organisation strong. Rahul Gandhi has advised us to be united". Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda, while speaking to ANI, said, "Everybody kept their views regarding how the party can be bolstered up for elections. There's no acrimony among anyone and we'll fight elections unitedly."

"We all gave ideas and opinions on how to strengthen the party. There is no discrimination. We will all fight unitedly. The main aim was to discuss the ways to strengthen the party and fight unitedly," he added. Kumari Selja, President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, while speaking to ANI said, "There is no doubt that there are issues that need to be addressed to strengthen the party at the grassroots level with new vigour. People expressed themselves and were heard by Rahul Gandhi and met everybody together."

Haryana's Congress in-charge, Vivek Bansal, further said, "The meeting was held to chalk out the road plan for the party in the coming years. People have been wanting to express their grievances with each other and I think they were able to." "Our leader encouraged everyone to be frank in expressing their views and they did. The rough crease has been ironed out. I am satisfied with the meeting as I see it as a very positive turn-around for the leaders and for the party. We are going to put up a united front and go unitedly ahead for the aim which we have set," he said.

According to a party source, the next meeting will be held in the days to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

