Somaiya reaches Dapoli, dares CM Thackeray to save resort `linked' to minister Anil Parab

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to save an `illegally constructed' resort in Dapoli town, allegedly linked to state minister Anil Parab, from getting demolished.

As Somaiya, a former MP, arrived at Dapoli in the coastal Ratnagiri district vowing to pull down the resort, district police issued a notice to him in a bid to prevent a law and order situation.

Parab, who holds the transport portfolio and is considered to be close to chief minister Thackeray, has already denied that he is in any way connected to the resort which is alleged to be constructed without necessary permissions.

''I challenge Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to save Anil Parab's resort from getting pulled down, and I will ensure that it is pulled down... I am telling you that these people's days are numbered,'' Somaiya said, speaking at a public meeting.

BJP leader and former MP Nilesh Rane accompanied him. Somaiya was also seen carrying a replica of hammer.

''I have already managed to demolish a bungalow of Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar. The same will happen to Parab's resort here,'' the BJP leader added. Local NCP and Shiv Sena leaders opposed Somaiya's visit to Dapoli, claiming that it would affect the tourism in the region.

''No matter who attacks us, we will not bend. Somaiya has a malicious agenda and we will not give up easily. We will fight back fiercely,'' said local Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that Somaiya should not create a law and order situation while exercising his right to protest.

''There will be consequences if he violates any law. He should trust police and cooperate with them,'' Desai added.

Ratnagiri police issued a notice to Somaiya under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, an official said. Under section 149, police can intervene to prevent a congnizable offence.

''Somaiya's statement (about his plan to demolish the resort) may lead to law and order issue in the district, so we have issued him a notice under section 149 of CrPC to avoid any untoward incident,'' he said.

Notices have also been issued to Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress workers, he added.

