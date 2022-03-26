Left Menu

Nadda to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat in Delhi along with BJP workers tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states, will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:21 IST
Nadda to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat in Delhi along with BJP workers tomorrow
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states, will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday. Along with JP Nadda, other BJP workers will also listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme tomorrow morning. They will listen the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022