TMC, BJP continue to spar over Birbhum killings

Political slugfest over the Birbhum killings continued for the fifth day on Saturday, with the ruling TMC claiming that opposition leaders were indulging in ''narrow-minded politics over dead bodies'' and the saffron camp accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of trying to protect the perpetrators.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asserted that opposition parties were trying to ''malign the image of the state government over the issue even as the administration was doing its bit to deliver justice'' to the families of the eight victims killed in the violence in Rampurhat town's Bogtui village.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the case from the government-formed SIT and sought a report within a week. Talking to reporters, Ghosh said, ''As directed by the honourable high court, the CBI will be extended all necessary help by our government. We want those involved in the ghastly incident to be brought to book.'' ''The CM has already talked to the affected families. A SIT was also formed and action was being taken. This shows the sincere intent of the government. The opposition, however, is indulging in narrow-minded politics over dead bodies. The BJP seeks CBI probe for any and every incident.'' The saffron party which began a two day sit-in at Rampurhat town on Saturday in protest against the killings alleged ''many big fish'' of the TMC were involved in the incident.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that the truth would automatically tumble out if phone call lists of several TMC leaders are checked.

Adhikari, who was leading the sit-in, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not concerned about keeping Bengal secure. ''She did not take action as men of her party attacked opposition activists. Even now, when members of her party were getting killed over spoils from sand, coal and road contract work, she isn’t saying much. The bike-borne TMC brigade does not hesitate to set aflame women and childten. The party will be decimated in the coming polls,'' Adhikari maintained.

Taking a dig at Banerjee’s journey by a helicopter to Bogtui, the BJP added that she ''had lost touch with the ground''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)