Poland taking big responsibility in Ukraine crisis, says Biden
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:46 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is taking a "significant" responsibility in the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said during a visit to Warsaw on Saturday, adding that the world should help lessen the burden.
Biden also told his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda he views NATO's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defence between member-states as a "sacred" commitment.
