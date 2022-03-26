Left Menu

MP: Seminar featuring Digvijaya Singh, Shamsul Islam cancelled citing govt order

A seminar on the Constitution where writer Shamsul Islam and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were going to speak could not be held here on Saturday morning as the booking of the auditorium was cancelled citing government orders, organizers said.The Textile Development Trust, in a letter sent to the organizers on Friday, said the booking of its Jall Auditorium for the seminar Voice of Independent India had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons as per a government order.Singh lashed out at the BJP government in the state, saying there was a threat to freedom of speech and expression in the country.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:32 IST
MP: Seminar featuring Digvijaya Singh, Shamsul Islam cancelled citing govt order
  • Country:
  • India

A seminar on the Constitution where writer Shamsul Islam and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were going to speak could not be held here on Saturday morning as the booking of the auditorium was cancelled citing government orders, organizers said.

The Textile Development Trust, in a letter sent to the organizers on Friday, said the booking of its Jall Auditorium for the seminar 'Voice of Independent India' had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons as per a government order.

Singh lashed out at the BJP government in the state, saying there was a threat to freedom of speech and expression in the country. The seminar had been organised by Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi and state Congress spokesperson Aminul Khan Suri.

Digvijaya Singh, author and former Delhi University professor Shamsul Islam and historian Ashok Kumar Pandey were among the speakers at the event, the organizers said.

''We were going to discuss how the country's Constitution can be saved. The state government cancelled the seminar because the ruling BJP fears that discussing the Constitution may lead to unrest in society. There is now a complete threat to the freedom of expression in our country,'' Singh, who was to be the keynote speaker, told reporters.

Shamsul Islam said he was going to speak about the martyrdom of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The memories of these great men were insulted by the cancelation of the event, he said.

Hashmi said he would approach the High Court against the auditorium management, administration and police over the cancellation.

Top police and government officials could not be contacted for comment despite several attempts. A person at the Textile Development Trust office said its secretary M C Rawat was ''busy in a meeting''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022