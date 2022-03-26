Left Menu

Goa CM swearing-in ceremony: No entry for people with black masks, black clothing, says state BJP chief

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:00 IST
Goa CM swearing-in ceremony: No entry for people with black masks, black clothing, says state BJP chief
Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade (Photo source: Official Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa chief minister designate Pramod Sawant on Monday, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

The ceremony will take place at 11am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, Tanavade told reporters on Saturday.

''People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all,'' he said.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022