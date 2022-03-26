Left Menu

Biden says he is not sure that Russia has changed strategy in Ukraine

26-03-2022
United States President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was not sure that Russia had changed its strategy in its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely "liberate" the breakaway eastern Donbass region.

"I am not sure they have," Biden said when asked by a reporter if Russia had changed its strategy.

