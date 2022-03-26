Washington says its top diplomat is heading to Israel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday for meetings with officials including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the U.S. State Department said.
Blinken will be in Israel until Monday, the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three rhinos sent to Assam State Zoo from Kaziranga
Twitter to cut spread of BelTa, other Belarus state media posts
China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
China's has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
Over 16.70 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre