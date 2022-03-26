Protecting national interests biggest duty of every citizen: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Left Menu

Naidu said he considered Somayya as one of his gurus and credited him for shaping his personality at a young age.Recalling Somayyas contributions in relief and reconstruction activities for the cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh, he said the departed social worker inspired many youths to devote their life for the welfare of the people.Paying tribute to Somayya for his commitment to nationalist values, the Vice-President called upon the youths to read and take inspiration from life stories of such leaders and freedom fighters.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:26 IST
Naidu said he considered Somayya as one of his gurus and credited him for shaping his personality at a young age. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for inculcating nationalist values in youth and that protecting national interests should be the highest duty of every citizen.

Urging youth to become agents of change in society, he said protecting national interests includes preserving rich heritage and cultural and linguistic diversity.

Observing that the country always believed in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he underlined the importance of promoting the concept of universal brotherhood.

He was speaking after releasing a book 'Spoorthi Pradatha Sri Somayya', the life story of late Somepalli Somaiah, a social worker from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said he considered Somayya as one of his gurus and credited him for shaping his personality at a young age.

Recalling Somayya's contributions in relief and reconstruction activities for the cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh, he said the departed social worker inspired many youths to devote their life for the welfare of the people.

Paying tribute to Somayya for his commitment to nationalist values, the Vice-President called upon the youths to read and take inspiration from life stories of such leaders and freedom fighters. ''To practise and live by their principles and to become partners in our national progress is the greatest tribute we can pay to them,'' he said.

Referring to the challenges of poverty, illiteracy, corruption and social discrimination, Naidu called for efforts to eradicate them and other social evils.

Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Governor, Bhagayya, member of All India Working Committee, RSS, Boorla Dakshina Murthy, Telangana Sanghachalak, K Syam Prasad, author, and others were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

