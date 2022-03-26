Left Menu

Bharat bandh: State govt offices in West Bengal to remain open on March 28-29

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Following trade unions' call for a nationwide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty. "In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the state government memorandum.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates. It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," it added. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

