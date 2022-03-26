Washington's top diplomat to meet with Israel's Bennett

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday and will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Blinken's office said, in a visit that could be dominated by discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bennett has been trying to mediate an end to the month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Blinken is also set to visit the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria in a trip that will also focus on Iran and regional security matters.

He will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the State Department said in a statement.

