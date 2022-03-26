Left Menu

Washington's top diplomat to meet with Israel's Bennett

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:47 IST
Washington's top diplomat to meet with Israel's Bennett
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday and will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Blinken's office said, in a visit that could be dominated by discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bennett has been trying to mediate an end to the month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Blinken is also set to visit the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria in a trip that will also focus on Iran and regional security matters.

He will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022