Washington's top diplomat to meet with Israel's Bennett
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday and will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Blinken's office said, in a visit that could be dominated by discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Bennett has been trying to mediate an end to the month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Blinken is also set to visit the West Bank, Morocco, and Algeria in a trip that will also focus on Iran and regional security matters.
He will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian rouble steady in early Moscow trade
Russia envoy says Iran nuclear talks fate not only dependent on Moscow
Russia says Ukraine has agreed to only two of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Moscow - Tass
Ukraine urges Israel to step up support and sanction Russia
EU to ban steel imports from Russia, luxury goods exports to Moscow