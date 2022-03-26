J-K BJP chief indirectly invites Farooq to join saffron party

Extending an indirect invitation to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to join his party, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the saffron party will form government in the union territory and have its own chief minister.

"You can't achieve anything by playing drums there. If you wish, come and play it here," he said, referring to Abdullah.

Raina also reiterated that several family members of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad have already joined the BJP and more are in queue to come into the saffron fold. Azad's nephew Mubashir joined the BJP recently.

Addressing a public rally in the mountainous Doda district here as part of the party's outreach programme on Friday, he said the government belongs to that party which that has its own chief minister. In 2016, the BJP Legislature Party formed government in Jammu and Kashmir with coalition partner Peoples Democratic Party and Mehbooba Mufti became the chief minister. In June 2018, the alliance came to and end.

"We are witnessing huge enthusiastic crowds, irrespective of their religion, at our rallies everywhere, be it Ramban the day before yesterday, Kishtwar on Friday or Doda. All ways are leading to the BJP. No one can stop us from forming the next government with our own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir," he said in the event held to garner public support for the party, as the assembly elections are likely to be held later this year.

"The BJP is the fastest growing party in both regions -- Jammu and Kashmir -- as the people have rejected the National Conference, PDP and Congress who have only sucked the blood of the poor over the past many decades of their rule," he said.

Raina alleged that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coming together of several parties, including the National Conference, PDP and Communist Party of India (Marxist), was "poisoning" the minds of the people in a bid to divide them in the name of Muslims and Hindus. However, he said, the Gupkar Aliance will not succeed and the BJP will win more than 50 assembly seats to form its government and have its first chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our government will provide free electricity, water and Rs 1,000 to poor families, besides the special package for unemployed educated youth. We will not differentiate on the basis of religion and region, and we will ensure development of every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

