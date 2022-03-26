Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant inspects preparations for swearing-in ceremony

Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Saturday inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Saturday inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the stadium on March 28.

The list of invitees for the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states. Speaking to ANI today, Sawant said, "We have sent invitations to all Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, top designated industrialists and missionaries. It is an open program. I will meet the public soon. Preparations are underway for the event."

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at an indoor stadium near Panaji where PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers of seven BJP ruled states and other central party leaders are expected to be in attendance. In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

