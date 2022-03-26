Left Menu

Odisha civic polls: BJD sweeps by winning 95 out of 108 Urban Local Bodies

Biju Janata Dal on Saturday emerged victorious by winning a majority of wards in the recently held Odisha civic polls.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:17 IST
Odisha civic polls: BJD sweeps by winning 95 out of 108 Urban Local Bodies
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal on Saturday emerged victorious by winning a majority of wards in the recently held Odisha civic polls. The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) won 95 out of 108 Urban Local Bodies in Odisha, while Bharatiya Janata Pary won 6 wards, Congress at 4 and independents 3 seats, the State Election Commission informed in a data.

This is another historic victory for Biju Janta Dal (BJD) as the party had also won 90 per cent of Zilla Parishad seats recently held Panchayat Elections in the State Out of the 108 ULBs (Municipal Corporations/Municipalities/Notified Area Councils (NACs)) for which the votes were counted on Saturday, the Biju Janta Dal got a majority in 95 ULB councils, BJP in 6, Congress in 4 and Independents in 3 Councils.

This is the first time, the BJD has won around 90 per cent Councils, BJP got only 5.5 per cent Councils, Congress at 3.5 per cent and Independents at about 3 per cent in continuation to the about 90 per cent seats won by the BJD in the recently concluded Zilla Parishad elections. The Biju Janta Dal has also registered massive victories in the 3 Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

Out of the 3 newly elected BJD Mayors, two of them are women for Bhubaneswar and Berhampur Municipal Corporations. Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022