Left Menu

Odisha civic polls: Naveen Patnaik thanks people for overwhelming support to BJD

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday thanked all the people for their overwhelming support to the Biju Janata Dal in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:21 IST
Odisha civic polls: Naveen Patnaik thanks people for overwhelming support to BJD
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday thanked all the people for their overwhelming support to the Biju Janata Dal in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections. "Thank all the people of #Odisha for the overwhelming support in #OdishaMunicipalElection. The win is a reflection of the outpouring of love for @bjd_odisha and untiring effort of thousands of party workers. #OdishaLovesBJD," tweeted Patnaik today.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats. Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022