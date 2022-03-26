Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauds PMGKAY scheme extension, says it shows Modi govt's sensitivity towards poor

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded the Central government's decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by another six months till September 2022 and said that the continuation of the scheme "despite the end of COVID-19 in the country" highlighted the government's "sensitivity towards the poor".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:24 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday lauded the Central government's decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by another six months till September 2022 and said that the continuation of the scheme "despite the end of COVID-19 in the country" highlighted the government's "sensitivity towards the poor". "Under the world's biggest food security program, the Modi government has ensured that the stove of every poor remains burning and no one goes hungry. The extension of PMGKAY till September 2022 by the Modi government despite the end of COVID-19 shows its sensitivity towards the poor," Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the scheme for the next six months. "The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The decision is significant as the Centre on Wednesday decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31 due to declining nationwide fresh infections. The PMGKAY scheme was put in place due to the pandemic in the country. The scheme entails providing 5 kg foodgrains per person per month, over and above the regular monthly NFSA foodgrains.

The benefit is being provided to those covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) [Antodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households] including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government had in March 2020 announced the distribution of additional free-of-cost foodgrains (rice/wheat) to about 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19 so that the vulnerable households do not suffer on account of non-availability of adequate foodgrains. (ANI)

