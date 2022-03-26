BJP leader targets BMC commissioner over IT raids on standing committee chairman

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday targeted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, seeking to know whether the IAS officer had benefited due to his association with BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

Chahal termed Kamboj's insinuations as ''baseless'' and demanded that he come out with evidence to substantiate them. Jadhav, a Shiv Sena leader, is facing probe by the Income Tax department.

Speaking to reporters here, Kamboj said as the IT department carried out searches at Jadhav's properties, it must be found out how much ''cut'' he used to give to Chahal.

He also alleged that Chahal owns properties in other countries.

''It is the commissioner who drafts proposals of development projects which are tabled before the standing committee. How come Chahal is not a beneficiary of schemes proposed by him and approved by the standing committee headed by Yashwant Jadhav,'' the BJP leader wondered.

He also claimed that Chahal was close to Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. When contacted for comment, Chahal said, ''The allegations levelled against me by Mohit Kamboj today are baseless and an attempt to drag me into a controversy. It is really sad and unfortunate that he is trying to embroil me in his political fight.

''I have zero property in the USA. I would request him to substantiate this wild allegation with exact details,'' the IAS official added.

''The IT dept notice mentioned by Mohit Kamoj was a routine notice to seek information from the BMC with effect from 2018 onwards regarding the IT matter relating to Yashwant Jadhav. This is only an inter-departmental sharing of information. These notices come and get answered at appropriate levels,'' Chahal added.

