CM Bommai exudes confidence over BJP's victory in 2023 Karnataka polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday exuded confidence over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming State Assembly elections that will take place next year.

ANI | Haveri (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:38 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday exuded confidence over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming State Assembly elections that will take place next year. Speaking to media persons in Savanur city, Bommai said, "BJP will get the absolute majority and come to power on its own strength in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. People will bless us with full majority enabling us to govern the state again."

Bommai cited an example of BJP's victory in four states which created a political ripple in the entire country and said that it is a 'clear pointer to the Lok Sabha polls' that are scheduled to be held in 2024. "I attended the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as UP CM for the second term. The victory in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa is a clear pointer to the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024. A huge mandate is evident in Karnataka too," the chief minister stated.

Replying to a question about the possibility of contesting from two constituencies in 2023, Bommai said, "People of Shiggaon have handed me victory three times. I will contest from Shiggaon only this time too." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

