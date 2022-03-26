Left Menu

India, Maldives agree to mutually recognise each other's COVID-19 certificates

Have also facilitated smooth supply of essential goods and commodities, he said.Jaishankar said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, our relationship has witnessed fast-paced progress this year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. India, one of the worlds biggest drugmakers, had provided over two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India SII, to the Maldives last year as part of its grant assistance.

PTI | Male | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:31 IST
India, Maldives agree to mutually recognise each other's COVID-19 certificates
  • Country:
  • Ghana

India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give boost to the tourism sector.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid after their talks here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Maldives for scripting a success story during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Mutual recognition of Covid-19 certificates today will facilitate easier between India and Maldives travel. India has been the top source of tourists for Maldives. Have also facilitated smooth supply of essential goods and commodities,” he said.

Jaishankar said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, ''our relationship has witnessed fast-paced progress this year under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.'' India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, had provided over two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to the Maldives last year as part of its grant assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022