DMK terms Annamalai's remarks on CM as 'baseless and defamatory', seeks Rs 100 cr damages

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) P Wilson on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai has defamed the Chief Minister MK Stalin and should pay damages of Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund. P Wilson said, "Annamalai on two occasions on March 24 and 25 targeted the CM. His target seems to be motivated with mala fide intentions and attributing as if the CM has gone abroad for his personal interest."

He added that the DMK organizing secretary R S Bharati has issued a notice to tender an unconditional public apology. He has to cease and desist from making defamatory statements against Stalin and pay damages of Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund from the date of receipt of the legal notice." He added that the allegations are devoid of merits, baseless and politically motivated and only to injure the reputation of the Chief Minister and hence the notice has been sent.

In the protest at Chennai, the BJP MP has accused Annamalai of casting "malicious aspersions" about the CM's official trip to Dubai by saying that "all foreign investments will only be for the benefit of the Chief Minister and his family". The Chief Minister flew to Dubai on Thursday for a four-day trip. Notably, Tamil Nadu week will be observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31 and the CM has also invited UAE investors to invest in the state. (ANI)

