Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Shvidler was sanctioned because of his links to those who have backed the war in Ukraine and because he has profited from his support for the Putin regime, the UK said.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has seized two jet aircraft belonging to Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler as Western governments seeking to end the war in Ukraine put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin by targeting the luxury lifestyles of his closest supporters.
Treasury Secretary Grant Shapps said Saturday that the two aircraft would be detained “indefinitely” after three-week investigation that had already grounded the planes. The Times of London described the aircraft as a $45 million Bombardier Global 6500 and a $13 million Cessna Citation Latitude.
“Putin's friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die,” Shapps said on Twitter.
The UK froze Shvidler's UK assets last week as it announced a new round of sanctions on Russian companies and wealthy individuals. Shvidler was sanctioned because of his links to those who have backed the war in Ukraine and because he has profited from his support for the Putin regime, the UK said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian billionaire, Putin spokesman's family
Putin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin
In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end war -Elysee
Macron, Scholz call with Putin under way - Elysee
Germany's Scholz, France's Macron demand Ukraine ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin