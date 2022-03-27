SPO killed, his brother injured in militant firing in J-K's Budgam

Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

''At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam,'' one of the officials said.

They said in the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.

They were taken to SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died, the officials said.

Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

''I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad & his brother Umar Jan.Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom & prayers for speedy recovery of Umar. Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,'' the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

''Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack & pray that Ishfaq finds place in Jannat & Umar makes a full recovery swiftly,'' National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter. People’s Conference described the killing barbaric.

“And this day too ended with killing of an SPO in Budgam. How barbaric & inhumanely the terror is wiping our younger generation. Condemning this drastic killing that orphaned a family. Rest in Peace brave heart & prayers with the bereaved family,” the party said in a tweet.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said such acts of violence have no place in our society.

''I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly attack on the J&K police SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his younger brother in Budgam. We stand with the family in this terrible time. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and only add to our collective tragedies and miseries,” he said.

The BJP’s J-K unit, too, condemned the killing terming it barbaric and cowardly.

“This is the frustration of terrorists and now they understand that now their number is getting depleted day by day. Nothing is going to be achieved by shedding the blood of innocents. This is Pakistan sponsored terrorism,” party’s general secretary organization, Ashok Koul, said.

