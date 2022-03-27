Allegations of rape against my son baseless: Rajasthan Congress MLA

Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, whose son has been booked along with two others in a gang-rape case in the Alwar district, said the case was "fake and baseless" and "a political conspiracy" to defame him" as assembly polls will be held in the state in 2023. "The case against my son is absolutely fake, baseless. It is a political conspiracy after seeing my popularity. This is a new conspiracy to defame my image. Such complaints are coming to the fore because of the forthcoming elections," said Meena, who is MLA from Rajgarh-Laxmangarh constituency.

Recalling a case registered against him in the past, the MLA said that it turned out to be fake after investigation and so will the case against his son. "Some people have done it to harass me. Such things should not be done. They had registered an FIR against me as well earlier. However, it turned out to be baseless and fake after the investigation," Meena said.

Earlier today, a police official in Dausa told the media that the accused sexually assaulted the victim, who hails from the district, after giving an intoxicating substance. He said they clicked obscene photos of the victim to blackmail her and extort money.

"Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang rape after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The probe is underway," the official said. The case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's family in Dausa. (ANI)

