BJP MLA hits out at NDA government in Bihar, says 'system mired in corruption'

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachol has hit out against his own government in Bihar and alleged that the "system is mired in corruption".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-03-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 00:33 IST
Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bachol said he had telephoned Muzzafarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) in an alleged corruption case "but no action was taken". He said the official started explaining to him the "nuances of law and order".

"I belong to this party, but I also have the right to express my views. I have taken a stand against the deep corruption in the administration. If the government does not take strict actions against this, it will have to face the repercussions," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

