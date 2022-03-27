Left Menu

Odisha civic polls: CM Patnaik meets party workers, thanks people for BJD's victory

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday met party leaders and workers at his residence after the Biju Janata Dal's victory in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections and thanked the people of the state for their support to the party.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-03-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 02:11 IST
Odisha civic polls: CM Patnaik meets party workers, thanks people for BJD's victory
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday met party leaders and workers at his residence after the Biju Janata Dal's victory in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections and thanked the people of the state for their support to the party. While addressing the people, party workers and mediapersons outside his residence in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, he stated, "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state for giving this tremendous victory in the Panchayat and Urban Election, we will continue our good work for the welfare of our people continuously"

"I also would like to thank our many many party workers for the efforts they put in for this election," he added. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022