BJP's Roopa Ganguly slams TMC's Dola Sen for accusing her of creating 'drama' in House over Birbhum violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen for accusing her of creating 'drama' in the House over Birbhum violence and said that she does not have enough to comment on the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 03:15 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen for accusing her of creating 'drama' in the House over Birbhum violence and said that she does not have enough to comment on the matter. Ganguly's comment came as a reaction after Sen on Friday accused her of creating 'drama' in the House and called her a seasoned actress.

Sen's remarks came after Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha causing adjournment of the House for 10 minutes till 12.10 pm following ruckus over Birbhum's violence. "She (TMC MP Dola Sen) might like my acting more than speaking in Parliament. If she thinks that I am creating drama on such a ghastly incident then what can I say about that," Ganguly told ANI.

While commenting on Calcutta High Court ordering a CBI probe into the Birbhum's violence, she said, "It is a big relief". A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. (ANI)

