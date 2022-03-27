Left Menu

PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 07:02 IST
PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

"Here is a concise booklet that showcases the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured. Looking forward to your joining this month's programme at 11 AM on the 27th," PM Modi tweeted on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday.

Along with Nadda, other BJP workers will also listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme today morning. They will listen to the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District. Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022