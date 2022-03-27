Senior adviser to Iran's Khamenei says nuclear deal with world powers imminent
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:05 IST
A senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will.
"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi said.
