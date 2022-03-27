Senior adviser to Iran's Khamenei says nuclear deal with world powers imminent
A senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will. "Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi said at the Doha Forum international conference.
"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi said at the Doha Forum international conference. Kharrazi said it was vital for Washington to remove the foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"IRGC is a national army and a national army being listed as a terrorist group certainly is not acceptable," he said.
