Guj Cong ramps up social media team ahead of state Assembly polls
The Gujarat Congress has restructured its social media team ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end and roped in nearly 200 workers to spread information about the partys work among voters and counter fake news, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.The new recruits include 41 presidents at the district and metro-levels, 15 vice presidents, 30 general secretaries, 44 secretaries, and 60 executive committee members, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Congress has restructured its social media team ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end and roped in nearly 200 workers to spread information about the party's work among voters and counter fake news, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.
The new recruits include 41 presidents at the district and metro-levels, 15 vice presidents, 30 general secretaries, 44 secretaries, and 60 executive committee members, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI. ''The party has announced a new team to handle its social media presence ahead of the election. Responsibilities of the officials are being determined, and the party is planning to organise a mega meet on social media in coming days,'' he said.
The team includes dedicated party workers and ''not a paid army like the case in other political parties'', he claimed. ''They will motivate and establish a network with our other workers who have the presence on social media platforms so that they could play an effective role in the forthcoming Assembly elections by countering fake news and misinformation about the party,'' he said.
Doshi said the Congress workers will engage on all kinds of social media platforms, including booth-level WhatsApp groups.
''Their biggest role will be to expose lies being spread by the BJP and bring out the truth,'' he added.
The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Gujarat Congress
- Assembly
- Manish Doshi
- Congress
- Gujarat Congress
ALSO READ
Nagaland Assembly Budget session from March 19
Lotus set to bloom across J&K in next Assembly polls: BJP leader
Goa governor dissolves Assembly as its term expiring on Mar 15
Reduction in EPFO interest rate BJP's 'return gift' to people following assembly poll win: Congress
Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan may relinquish their assembly seats, likely to continue as Lok Sabha MPs