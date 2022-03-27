Left Menu

Guj Cong ramps up social media team ahead of state Assembly polls

The Gujarat Congress has restructured its social media team ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end and roped in nearly 200 workers to spread information about the partys work among voters and counter fake news, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.The new recruits include 41 presidents at the district and metro-levels, 15 vice presidents, 30 general secretaries, 44 secretaries, and 60 executive committee members, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:52 IST
Guj Cong ramps up social media team ahead of state Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress has restructured its social media team ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end and roped in nearly 200 workers to spread information about the party's work among voters and counter fake news, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The new recruits include 41 presidents at the district and metro-levels, 15 vice presidents, 30 general secretaries, 44 secretaries, and 60 executive committee members, Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told PTI. ''The party has announced a new team to handle its social media presence ahead of the election. Responsibilities of the officials are being determined, and the party is planning to organise a mega meet on social media in coming days,'' he said.

The team includes dedicated party workers and ''not a paid army like the case in other political parties'', he claimed. ''They will motivate and establish a network with our other workers who have the presence on social media platforms so that they could play an effective role in the forthcoming Assembly elections by countering fake news and misinformation about the party,'' he said.

Doshi said the Congress workers will engage on all kinds of social media platforms, including booth-level WhatsApp groups.

''Their biggest role will be to expose lies being spread by the BJP and bring out the truth,'' he added.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022